FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $528,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

