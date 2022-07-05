FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $628,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $294.29 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

