FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

CRM opened at $168.20 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,312,603.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,490 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

