FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 1,306 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

