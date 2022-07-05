FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

