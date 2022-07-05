FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.76.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

