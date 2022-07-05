FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 1,485 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

