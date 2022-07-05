FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

