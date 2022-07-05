FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after buying an additional 307,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

