FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

