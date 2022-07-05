Fermata Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

