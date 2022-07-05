Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.