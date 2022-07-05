Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $322,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,117,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

