Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 371.4% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 409.8% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.