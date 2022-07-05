Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.