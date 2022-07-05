Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,547 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

