Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Black Knight by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Black Knight by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

