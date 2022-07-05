Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,967,000 after buying an additional 2,272,571 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

