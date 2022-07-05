Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $379.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.