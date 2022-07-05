Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 351 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.92.

NYSE:TFX opened at $255.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average is $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.81 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.