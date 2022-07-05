Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 6,024 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

