Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

