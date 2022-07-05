Financial Survey: D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) and Its Peers

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million -$81.07 million -1.19 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -3.53

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51% D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors -11.56% -28.62% -7.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 2 3 0 2.60 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors 157 966 3236 44 2.72

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. presently has a consensus target price of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 2,748.39%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 86.39%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. peers beat D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.