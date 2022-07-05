First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

