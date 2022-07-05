First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys C$100,036.20 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33.

FN stock opened at C$33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. First National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$50.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.57.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$350.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.56%.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.71.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

