First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

