First United Bank & Trust Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $110.93 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

