FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.01

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.01 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 132.37 ($1.60). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 660,220 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.82) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 165 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125.86 ($1.52).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company has a market cap of £978.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.