Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

