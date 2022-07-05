Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.66.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,129,000.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.