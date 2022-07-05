Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives $43.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $49,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $30,875,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. FOX has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

