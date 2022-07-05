Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $34.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Frontdoor stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

