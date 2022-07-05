FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 over the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

