FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issued By DA Davidson

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Community in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Community by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

