FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PFBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.