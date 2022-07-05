FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($7.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.51) to GBX 740 ($8.96) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.