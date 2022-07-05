FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Decreased by Analyst

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.90 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,357,537.50. Also, Director Barry Lee James purchased 10,750 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,072.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

