FY2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Cut by Analyst

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE HR opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.