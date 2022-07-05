FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,307,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

