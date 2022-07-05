FY2022 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.02 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $470.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.36%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

