FY2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
