FY2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.96. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average is $185.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 150,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.