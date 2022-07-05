FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Travis Perkins’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

