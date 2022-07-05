FY2023 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Boosted by Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will earn $46.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $46.75. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $702.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.29 per share.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

SIVB opened at $400.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.31 and a 200-day moving average of $547.64. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.