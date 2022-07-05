Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 45.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 677,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

