Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
