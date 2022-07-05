Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.