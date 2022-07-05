Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 29.4% in June

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
