Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

