George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 620.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. George Weston has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

