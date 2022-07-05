Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.
Shares of GLOB opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
