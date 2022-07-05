Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.